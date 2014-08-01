Aug 1 Britain's largest motor insurer Direct
Line Insurance Group reported an 8 percent rise in
first-half profit, helped by tight cost management.
Direct Line, which also offers home, travel and pet
insurance, said pretax profit rose to 225.1 million pounds
($379.9 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 208.8
million pounds a year earlier.
The company declared a total interim dividend of 14.4 pence
per share, including a special interim dividend of 10 pence.
Net insurance claims fell 3 percent to 1.03 billion pounds.
Direct Line's brands include Churchill, Privilege and the Green
Flag roadside recovery service.
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Richa Naidu in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)