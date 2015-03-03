March 3 Direct Line Insurance Group
reported a 12 percent increase in full-year pretax profit from
continuing operations and said it would pay a second special
dividend of 4 pence per share.
Britain's largest motor insurer said it expects a combined
operating ratio - a comparison of claims to premiums - of 94
percent to 96 percent in 2015 after normalising for claims from
major weather events.
The FTSE-100 company reported a pretax profit from
continuing operations of 456.8 million pounds ($702.7 million)
for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 407.3 million pounds a
year earlier.
($1 = 0.6501 pounds)
