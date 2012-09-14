LONDON, Sept 14 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland confirmed it plans to push ahead with a
flotation of its Direct Line insurance division in what could be
the biggest listing on the London Stock Exchange for over a
year.
RBS, which is majority-owned by the government following a
bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, was told to sell
Britain's biggest motor insurer by European Union regulators as
a condition for taking state aid.
Analysts have said the initial public offering could value
Direct Line at over 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), but the
business may struggle to match that valuation in tough market
conditions which have already scuppered a planned flotation by
Germany's third-biggest insurer Talanx.