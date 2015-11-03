(Adds details, analyst comments and shares)
Nov 3 Direct Line Insurance Group,
Britain's largest motor insurer, on Tuesday reported a bigger
than expected rise in motor insurance prices for the third
quarter, helping to boost its sales.
The insurer, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and
Privilege, reported an 8.4 percent rise in risk-adjusted motor
prices on Tuesday. It also said it had cut costs by 7 percent in
the first nine months of the year.
Shares in Direct Line rose 1.3 percent to 396.4 pence,
making the stock one of the top gainers on the blue chip
FTSE-100 index.
Strong competition in British motor insurance has put
pressure on prices in the past few years, partly because of the
growth of price-comparison websites. But in the past few
quarters prices have been increasing.
A benchmark survey by roadside assistance firm AA Plc
showed a 4.8 percent increase in the third quarter in
the Shoparound quote - an average of the five cheapest quotes
returned from price comparison sites as well as direct insurers
and brokers.
Data from price comparison website Confused.com and
consultants Towers Watson & Co showed an 8.1 percent rise in
motor premium prices for the period. (bit.ly/1RMKZdZ)
(bit.ly/1OknLhJ)
Direct Line said gross written premiums rose 3.1 percent to
844.5 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in the third quarter, with a
6.8 percent rise in gross written motor premiums.
"This is a good headline increase, and management indicate
this is where they need to be to pricing to meet their target
loss ratio," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.
Direct Line, which competes with Admiral Group, RSA
Insurance and Aviva Plc, also said it had
benefited from the absence of claims due to major weather events
and was on track to achieve its 2015 targets.
On the new European capital rules for insurers that come in
in January 2016, Direct Line said it would use a standard model
to measure its solvency levels, but would apply to Britain's
regulator to use a so-called "internal model," designed to cut
capital costs, from mid-2016.
($1 = 0.6478 pounds)
