(corrects to 30 pct from 20 pct in second paragraph)

LONDON Nov 29 Direct Line Group, the insurer spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland, said it could lose another 236 jobs as it closes in on a targeted 100 million pounds ($159.83 million) of cost cuts.

Direct Line, which has already announced over 900 job losses, said the latest cuts would affect its commercial, risk, and customer divisions, and would help it achieve a further 30 percent of the cost reduction target.

Direct Line, Britain's biggest motor insurer, said in September that it had achieved about 50 percent of the planned cost cuts. ($1 = 0.6257 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sinead Cruise)