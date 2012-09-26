LONDON, Sept 27 Royal Bank of Scotland
will sell shares in its insurance division Direct Line Insurance
at a lower-than-expected level, the Financial Time
said on Thursday.
The newspaper cites people close to the flotation as saying
books are expected to open this week with a price range set to
have a midpoint of about 2.6 billion pounds ($4.20 billion).
The forced sale of Direct Line could be the biggest listing
on the London Stock Exchange for more than a year.
The part-nationalised lender wants to woo prospective
investors with a discount to the price tag of between 2.7
billion pounds and 2.9 billion pounds that equity analysts had
put on the business, the FT said.