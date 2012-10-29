* Operations chief Jonathan Davidson to leave
* Job cuts come on top of 900 announced in Sept.
LONDON Oct 29 Direct Line Group, the
British motor and home insurer spun out of Royal Bank of
Scotland, is to shed 70 senior roles under a
previously-announced plan to take out 100 million pounds
($160.98 million) in costs, it said on Monday.
The latest cuts are in addition to about 900 job losses
Direct Line announced last month, a spokesman said. The company
is trimming its workforce of about 15,000 in an effort to boost
profits as it prepares for life as a standalone company.
Direct Line's chief operating officer, Jonathan Davidson,
and Sheree Howard, the executive in charge of adapting the
company to Europe's Solvency II capital rules, are leaving as
part of the shake-up.
"We are creating a simpler more efficient business which
costs less to run," Chief Executive Paul Geddes said.
"I don't make these changes lightly and we will do all we
can to support those affected."
RBS sold a stake in Direct Line, Britain's biggest motor
insurer, to stock market investors earlier this month, the first
stage of a disposal aimed at winning regulatory approval for
state aid the bank received in the 2008 crisis.
Direct Line shares were unchanged at 192 pence by 1130 GMT,
above the offer price of 175 pence.