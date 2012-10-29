* Operations chief Jonathan Davidson to leave

* Job cuts come on top of 900 announced in Sept.

LONDON Oct 29 Direct Line Group, the British motor and home insurer spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland, is to shed 70 senior roles under a previously-announced plan to take out 100 million pounds ($160.98 million) in costs, it said on Monday.

The latest cuts are in addition to about 900 job losses Direct Line announced last month, a spokesman said. The company is trimming its workforce of about 15,000 in an effort to boost profits as it prepares for life as a standalone company.

Direct Line's chief operating officer, Jonathan Davidson, and Sheree Howard, the executive in charge of adapting the company to Europe's Solvency II capital rules, are leaving as part of the shake-up.

"We are creating a simpler more efficient business which costs less to run," Chief Executive Paul Geddes said.

"I don't make these changes lightly and we will do all we can to support those affected."

RBS sold a stake in Direct Line, Britain's biggest motor insurer, to stock market investors earlier this month, the first stage of a disposal aimed at winning regulatory approval for state aid the bank received in the 2008 crisis.

Direct Line shares were unchanged at 192 pence by 1130 GMT, above the offer price of 175 pence.