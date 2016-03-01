LONDON, March 1 Direct Line Insurance Group
on Tuesday reported an above-forecast 2015 operating
profit from continuing operations of 520.7 million pounds
($725.65 million), a rise of 3 percent from a year earlier.
Reduced costs and improved customer retention helped boost
profits, Britain's largest motor insurer said in a trading
statement.
Analysts on average had expected profit from continuing
operations of 493 million pounds, according to a
company-supplied consensus forecast.
The FTSE 100 company said it would pay a special dividend of
8.8 percent, and a final dividend of 9.2 pence per share.
Total dividends for 2015, including a special interim
dividend of 27.5 pence per share following sale of the firm's
international division, were 50.1 pence per share.
Direct Line reported a solvency capital ratio of 147.4
percent.
A ratio of 100 percent means that an insurer has set aside
enough capital to meet underwriting, investment and operational
risks.
($1 = 0.7176 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)