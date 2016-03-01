(Releads, adds CFO comments, detail, analyst, share price)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, March 1 A British exit from the European
Union could hurt UK insurer Direct Line's investment
portfolio and cause regulatory uncertainty, it said on Tuesday
after posting a 3 percent rise in 2015 operating profit.
Britain will hold a referendum on EU membership on June 23.
and the possibility of "Brexit" has kept sterling near a
seven-year low against the dollar.
Direct Line chief financial officer John Reizenstein said
that if Britain left the EU: "We'd see some instability in
investments and we have a large investment portfolio - sterling
might weaken, gilts might weaken".
Such a move could also raise questions over the new European
Solvency II capital rules for insurers, which were nearly two
decades in the making and came into force in Jan 2016.
"The industry has spent billions - to have a question mark
over (Solvency II) would be difficult," Reizenstein said on a
media call following the results.
Britain's largest motor insurer reported a 2015 operating
profit from continuing operations of 520.7 million pounds ($726
million), this compared with an average analyst forecast of 493
million pounds, according to figures compiled by Direct Line.
The firm said it would no longer write insurance business
for British supermarket Sainsbury's from 2017,
following the loss of a deal with Nationwide Building Society
last year.
However, it said it was in discussions with RBS on a
three-year extension to its home insurance partnership.
Direct Line reported a solvency capital ratio of 147.4
percent under the standard model and said it had applied for its
own "internal model" which it hoped to start using by mid-year.
A ratio of 100 percent means an insurer has set aside enough
capital to meet underwriting, investment and operational risks.
Direct Line's shares rose 2.7 percent to 399 pence at 0835
GMT, outperforming the FTSE 100 index.
It said it would pay a special dividend of 8.8 pence per
share, and a final dividend of 9.2 pence per share, up 4.5
percent.
Total dividends for 2015, including a special interim
dividend of 27.5 pence per share following the sale of the
firm's international division, were 50.1 pence per share.
Some analysts expect another special dividend.
"We anticipate the internal model to free up additional
capital, which could be returned to shareholders in a Solvency
II-related special dividend," Barclays analysts said in a note.
($1 = 0.7176 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Sinead
Cruise and Alexander Smith)