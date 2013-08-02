Aug 2 Insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc's first-half profit almost doubled, mainly due to severe cost-cuts and lower claims.

The insurer spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in June announced plans to axe about 2,000 jobs, looking to trim 130 million pounds in annual costs by 2014 and boost profit in a sluggish and price-competitive market.

Britain's biggest car insurer -- and one of the country's most prominent home insurers -- said it was on track to meet its combined operating ratio target of 98 percent despite the highly competitive motor and home markets.

Gross written premiums fell 4 percent to 1.98 billion pounds ($3.00 billion), hurt by intense competition the insurer faces from price-comparison websites.

Pretax profit soared 96 percent to 208.8 million pounds ($316.55 million) in the six months ended June.