By Richa Naidu

Aug 2 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc's first-half profit nearly doubled, mainly due to severe cost cuts and lower personal injury claims.

Direct Line, spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in a 787 million pound float last year, is Britain's biggest car insurer and one of its the most prominent home insurers.

Pretax profit soared 96 percent to 208.8 million pounds ($316.55 million) in the six months ended June. Net insurance claims fell to 1.07 billion pounds from 1.22 billion pounds a year earlier.

"The biggest factor is stronger reserve releases ... Small bodily injury claims in the motor segment are coming in lower than expected, so they (Direct Line) are able to release reserves they had been holding," Numis Securities analyst Nick Johnson told Reuters.

Reserve releases from prior years were 239.2 million pounds.

In order to drive down claims costs, the British Government in April introduced a series of legal reforms affecting how motor personal injury claims were handled, including more than halving the fixed fees claimants' lawyers can charge insurers.

This made lawyers file claims before the reforms came into effect, Chief Executive Paul Geddes said on a media call.

"If you look at the data, just before April came in with all the legal changes, there seems to be an acceleration of claims... and since (the reforms) have come in, you get a downturn," he said, adding that the full effect of the reforms was difficult to predict just yet.

RBS floated nearly a third of Direct Line's shares last October, fulfilling conditions of a government bailout during the 2008 financial crisis that left the bank 82 percent state-owned.

Direct Line in June announced plans to axe about 2,000 jobs, looking to trim 130 million pounds in annual costs by 2014 and boost profit in a sluggish and price-competitive market.

Intense competition from price-comparison websites drove Direct Line's gross written premiums down 4 percent to 1.98 billion pounds.

The company, whose brands include Churchill, Privilege and the Green Flag roadside recovery service, said it was on track to meet its combined operating ratio target of 98 percent.

Direct Line shares, which have gained 22 percent since their stock market debut, were up 1 percent at 232.4 pence at 0830 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.