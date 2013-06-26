BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
LONDON, June 26 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : * Announcing proposed further cost reduction initiatives * Cost base for 2014 is now targeted to be approximately £1,000 million * It is anticipated that approximately 2,000 roles may become redundant
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )