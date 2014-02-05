BRIEF-BOK Financial Q1 earnings per share $1.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 5 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : * ING grp - sale of tracker * Sale has no impact on telematics propositions co offers; not expected to have material financial impact * Completed the sale of tracker network (UK) to Lysanda Ltd * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 Venture capital investments in financial services startups are showing a geographical split, with funding for so-called "fintech" companies in the United States cooling but soaring in Europe, according to a new report out Wednesday.