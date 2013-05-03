LONDON May 3 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : * Operating profit from ongoing operations1of £107.5 million for the first

quarter 2013 * Gross written premium for ongoing operations 4.5% lower * Combined operating ratio2for ongoing operations of 98.0% for the first

quarter 2013 * UK personal lines markets are expected to remain competitive through the

course of 2013, particularly in motor * Group will continue to target underwriting profitability, even if this is at

the expense of volume * Q1 profit before tax 94.3 million STG versus 64.1 million STG * Source Text: