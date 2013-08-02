BRIEF-Guangdong Shirongzhaoye to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
Aug 2 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : * DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC - H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX
208.8 MLN STG * direct line insurance group plc - gross written premium for
ongoing operations 4.0% lower for the first half of 2013 * direct line insurance -interim dividend per share of 4.2 p
representing growth of 5.0% pro forma 2012 interim dividend5 * direct line insurance group plc - uk motor and home markets
remain highly competitive * pdirect line insurance group plc - group is on track to meet its
LONDON, April 3 Pan-European bourse Euronext said it will use a Dutch unit of the Intercontinental Exchange to process its derivatives transactions after the purchase of its current clearing house collapsed.
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - As the European Central Bank embarks on scaling back its extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy, capital markets professionals are looking beyond the imminent €20bn monthly reduction in bond-buying to a new environment without stimulus.