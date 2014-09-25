Sept 25 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
:
* Sale of international and return of capital
* Announces that it has reached a binding agreement with
mapfre, s.a. ("mapfre") for sale of group's international
division
* Sale concludes strategic review initiated earlier in 2014.
* Total cash sale proceeds of eur 550.0 million
* Expected that substantially all of net proceeds will be
returned to shareholders
* Group is expecting to recognise a pre-tax gain on disposal
of approximately £160 million
* Transaction is conditional on approvals of relevant
regulatory authorities which are expected to take approximately
three to four months
