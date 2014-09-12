(Adds CEO quote)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Satellite television service
DirecTV expects its merger with wireless operator AT&T
Inc to be completed next April, Chief Executive Mike White
told investors at a conference on Friday.
AT&T's $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV, announced in May, is
being reviewed by U.S. regulators.
"We are optimistic that we will be able to get this deal
closed in the first half of next year," said White. "My best
guess right now is early April."
The takeover by AT&T hinges on the completion of a deal with
the National Football League for rights to the popular Sunday
Ticket package, which gives subscribers access to live Sunday
games on multimedia platforms, including iPads and game
consoles.
White said he expected that agreement to be reached by the
end of the year. "We have made good progress on the (NFL) deal,"
he said.
The merger with AT&T will allow the combined company to
explore opportunities in Latin America it would not have
otherwise pursued, White said.
"I wouldn't look at acquiring wireless as a stand-alone
company in Latin America just from a risk perspective. That is
just not our core competency," he said. "But with AT&T and
DirecTV together, I think we are going to have enormous
opportunities."
He said he expected the cost of content to rise by double
digits next year.
"Retransmission fees are growing at an enormous rate this
year for us," White said.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)