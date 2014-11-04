By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The top two lawmakers on the
U.S. Senate's antitrust panel have written to regulators
expressing concerns about AT&T Inc's plans to buy DirecTV
for $48.5 billion, including the impact on three
regional sports networks.
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee, the chair and ranking
member of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust
subcommittee, wrote last week to Attorney General Eric Holder
and to Tom Wheeler, chairman of the Federal Communications
Commission, to urge that they take several key issues into
consideration as they decide if the deal should be allowed.
In a letter dated Oct. 31, Klobuchar and Lee urged
consideration of the effect the deal could have on consumers'
access to broadband service, and worries over the loss of
independent programming as the number of buyers for this
programming shrinks.
They also urged a probe into whether the deal would prompt
DirecTV to raise what it charges other companies to broadcast
its three regional sports networks. The networks, known as Root
Sports Northwest, Pittsburgh and Rocky Mountain, carry a variety
of professional and college sports across 18 states.
"We urge you to take the above considerations into account
as you conduct your respective reviews of the merger," Klobuchar
and Lee wrote.
Some two dozen state attorneys general are also involved in
the investigation.
As is usually the case when Klobuchar and Lee write to
regulators about proposed mergers, they did not take a position
on whether the deal should be approved.
Analyst Paul Gallant of Guggenheim Partners said in a
research note that he saw the letter overall as positive for
potential approval of the transaction. A decision was possible
on the deal in March, he said.
Officials with AT&T and DirecTV were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny and David
Gregorio)