May 12 AT&T Inc is expected to strike a
deal with DirecTV in as early as two weeks, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.
The mobile services provider and the satellite TV company
are discussing a cash-and-stock deal, the sources told the
Journal. (link.reuters.com/zuf39v)
DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs
Group to evaluate a possible combination following a
recent takeover approach, Reuters reported last week.
AT&T declined to comment, while DirecTV representatives were
not immediately available for comment.
