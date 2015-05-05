WASHINGTON May 5 Netflix Inc officials
urged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to reject the
pending $48 billion merger of AT&T Inc and DirecTV
in a recent meeting, according to regulatory disclosures posted
on Tuesday.
"The proposed merger would make AT&T the largest
(multichannel video programming distributor) in the country, and
potentially lead to its becoming the largest (Internet service
provider) in the country as well," Netflix representatives told
more than 20 FCC staff in the meeting on April 30.
"Such market power creates new incentives and abilities to
harm entities that AT&T perceives as competitive threats, and
will exacerbate the anticompetitive behavior in which AT&T has
already engaged."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)