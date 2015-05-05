(Recasts with statement on Tuesday from Netflix spokeswoman)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON May 5 Netflix Inc has urged
the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to reject the pending
$48 billion merger of AT&T Inc and DirecTV unless
its concerns about the deal are addressed.
A Netflix spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the video
streaming company does not oppose the merger in principle but is
rather seeking remedies that would help resolve its competitive
concerns.
"While we are participating in the government's review, we
are not opposing the merger," the spokeswoman, Anne Marie Squeo,
said in a statement. "We've been highlighting concerns about
AT&T's broadband practices and the need for appropriate remedies
since last September."
According to regulatory disclosures posted on Tuesday,
Netflix representatives met recently with more than 20 FCC
officials and raised concerns about the combined company's
gatekeeping power as it would become the country's largest
pay-TV provider with potentially expansive broadband reach.
Though the filing does not amount to a formal "petition to
deny" the merger, it marks the strongest language yet from
Netflix on the proposed merger of the No. 2 wireless carrier and
the largest U.S. satellite-TV company. Previous FCC filings from
Netflix on the deal called for approval with conditions.
"The combination of these companies would increase the
incentive and ability to limit competition and innovation in the
online video space," Squeo said.
Netflix's April 30 meeting with the FCC's merger reviewers
came just days after the agency's strong opposition helped
thwart another mega-deal between the two largest U.S. cable
providers, Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
.
The growing online video and over-the-top video markets
became a critical issue in the review of that merger, fueled by
heated opposition from Netflix, Dish Network Corp, some
media companies and public interest groups.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Peter Galloway)