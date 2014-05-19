Global med-tech firms, India locked in tussle after stent price sting
* Execs say price caps put investments at risk, curbs innovation
May 19 DirecTV CEO
* Says both he and AT&T CEO have spoken to NFL commissioner, expects NFL Sunday Ticket deal by end of year before close of merger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)
* Execs say price caps put investments at risk, curbs innovation
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported better-than-expected first-quarter net income driven by strong sales of its profitable large pickup trucks and crossovers in the United States, sending its shares up nearly 2 percent in premarket trading.