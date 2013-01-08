BRIEF-Kinross resumes drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
* LKA Gold Inc - reports that Kinross drilling contractors have mobilized and resumed drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
Jan 8 Directv : * CEO expects to get more detail on the sales process from gvt
"sometime in the first quarter" and Directv will be communicating with gvt to
get more clarity in the "next two weeks"
* Amazon fulfillment center to open in Fresno, California