LOS ANGELES Feb 20 DirecTV Chief Executive
Officer Mike White on Thursday called for U.S. regulatory
scrutiny of Comcast Corp's proposed purchase of Time
Warner Cable Inc and the "effective broadband monopoly"
he said it might create in as much as two-thirds of the United
States.
White said his company, the nation's largest satellite TV
provider, was still determining what position to take with
Washington regulators who will review the merger. The deal will
be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission and either
the U.S. Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission,
the two agencies that share antitrust oversight in the United
States.
"If the deal is approved as proposed, it clearly represents
an unprecedented media concentration in one company," White told
analysts on a conference call after DirecTV reported quarterly
results.
"One of the challenges is to try and ensure that it is
appropriately scrutinized," he said.
Comcast, when it announced the deal on Feb. 13, said it
would not reduce competition because the two cable providers do
not compete in any markets. Comcast also said the deal would
benefit consumers, in part because it would eventually result in
higher broadband speeds.
A Comcast spokesman had no comment on White's remarks.