Jan 27 DirecTV and Dish Network Corp
, the largest U.S. satellite TV providers that usually
compete for customers, announced on Monday that they have joined
forces to sell customized ads in a bid to gain a slice of $3.4
billion political ad market dominated by local broadcasters.
Both companies have been in a push to sell so-called
addressable ads, which are targeted to their subscribers, based
on data about their households.
Technology to deliver customized ads is widely used online
by companies such as Google and Facebook Inc,
but is only now starting to be offered by TV operators.
The technology allows for the companies to send one
commercial to a 50-year-old swing voter in Florida, while a
neighbor would be beamed a different commercial at the same time
even if both people were watching the same program.
Dish's chief commercial officer Dave Shull said the
companies could start selling spots as soon as February in the
lead up to the midterm elections in November.
Individual political campaigns would provide the third-party
data on the people to target. The companies will have a joint
sales force in Washington.
The companies have said the data they will use is kept
anonymous and aggregated, which blocks them from connecting a
name and address with specific details about a household, and
that customers can opt out from receiving targeted ads.
DirecTV's chief marketing and revenue officer Paul Guyardo
said the companies have the ability to target small or large
groups out of a pool of 20 million households, which could be
useful to gubernatorial campaigns or ballot initiatives.
Shull said satellite companies have an edge over cable
companies, which offer similar technology, because the satellite
providers have a national user base. He said they can target
state by state while cable companies have regional systems that
may not cover an entire state.
Dish and DirecTV said they would consider partnering with
cable companies if it means they can reach a larger base.
The satellite companies' agreements with the TV networks
allow them to intercept and replace an average of two minutes of
cable commercials every hour with its ads on popular networks
such as Walt Disney Co's ESPN.
Both companies declined to give projected revenue figures
for the venture but said they both expect a "material" boost to
their ad sales businesses, which was an incentive to put aside
their differences as arch rivals.
"We do compete a lot but we felt we could put a structure in
place that had very significant upside in terms of the financial
return to both companies," Dish's Shull said.
S&P Capital IQ analyst Tuna Amobi said in a research note on
Monday that he doesn't expect the venture to be a major revenue
contributor at the beginning or to be a serious challenge to TV
broadcasters, but added that he sees potential long-term gains.