(Adds forecasts on Latin America)
Dec 12 Satellite TV provider DirecTV
said on Thursday it expects compound annual growth of more than
15 percent in earnings per share by 2016, while also flagging
slower than expected revenue growth in the important Latin
American region.
DirectTV said strong subscriber additions would help it
reach earnings per share of $8 by 2016, slightly ahead of Wall
Street forecasts.
The company's projections exclude results from Venezuela due
to the country's huge currency devaluation.
At the same time, the DirecTV acknowledged that Latin
America, long seen as a big potential growth area, would remain
troubled, depressed by currency weakness in Brazil and Argentina
as well as Venezuela, as well as costs related to the soccer
World Cup and capacity expansion.
Revenue for the region is now seen at $8 billion to $9
billion, down from a prior forecast of $10 billion, with margins
seen at around 30 percent and capital expenditures unchanged
from the previous forecast at $1.6 billion.
At the same time Latin America Chief Financial Officer Fazal
Merchant said he expected significant improvement in cash flow
starting in 2014 and an acceleration in those improvements
through 2016.
The company added 139,000 net subscribers in the United
States in the third quarter, nearly double the gain of 70,000
that analysts expected.
Earnings per share for 2016 is seen at $7.62, according to
the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus, while fully reported EPS
is seen at $7.34.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Liana Baker; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Gevirtz)