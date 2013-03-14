* GVT sale postponed - sources
By Liana B. Baker and Leila Abboud
March 14 DirecTV, the largest U.S.
satellite television provider has decided to end its pursuit of
Vivendi's GVT, complicating the sale of the Brazilian
telecommunications operator.
A DirecTV spokesman confirmed on Thursday that the company
chose to "not to move forward in its pursuit of GVT and has
withdrawn from the process."
The move is a major setback for Vivendi because it removes
the only strategic buyer from the bidding. According to two
people familiar with the group's thinking, the sale has been put
on hold.
The other bidder was a consortium of private equity groups
led by KKR that offered a lower price than DirecTV, Reuters
previously reported.
GVT was put on the block last summer as Vivendi reviewed its
portfolio of businesses in mobile telephony, video games and
music. Europe's largest media and telecommunications
conglomerate is also seeking a buyer for its controlling stake
in Maroc Telecom.
The sale of Maroc Telecom has better traction because there
are three bidders, including Quatar Telcom QSC, United
Arab Emirates' Emirates Telecommunication Corp Ltd and
South Korea's KT Corp, sources previously told
Reuters.
Reuters reported on Feb. 28 that the only other bidder
besides DirecTV was a consortium of buyout firms led by KKR & Co
LP. The sale had the potential to be put on hold since
bids were short of the asking price of 7 billion euros to 8
billion euros, two sources had said.
Vivendi is looking to scale back its presence in
telecommunications to focus more on media assets to help boost
its sagging share price. The company is penalized by a
conglomerate discount, meaning investors undervalue it as a
whole because of the wide range of its subsidiaries. Vivendi
shares have lost about two-fifths of their value in the past
five years.
Vivendi and DirecTV shares were flat in after-market
trading.