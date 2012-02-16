Feb 16 Satellite TV provider DirecTV added fewer subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter in the United States, but added more than expected in Latin America, as it pushed further into Brazil and Mexico, its hottest growth markets.

DirecTV added 125,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter as its churn rate increased to 1.52 percent. Analysts were expecting 176,000 subscribers would be added in the quarter, with a churn rate of 1.49 percent, according to StreetAccount data.

In Latin America, the company added 590,000 subscribers, which beat analysts' forecasts of 528,0000 according to StreetAccount.

DirecTV's revenue rose 13 percent to $7.46 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $7.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its net income rose to $718 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with $618 million, or 74 cents per share a year earlier.

