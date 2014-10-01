RPT-UPDATE 4-S.Korea to raise issue of U.S. steel import restrictions at WTO
* S.Korea's trade ministry plans to raise issue at WTO meeting
LOS ANGELES Oct 1 DirecTV will pay the National Football League an average of $1.5 billion a year over eight years for exclusive rights to sell its Sunday Ticket package of weekly games, a source familiar with the agreement said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei