* Raises to "buy" from "neutral"
* Raises price target to $59 from $48
March 28 Citigroup raised its rating on DirecTV
to "buy," saying the satellite TV company's rapidly
growing Latin American business is being undervalued by the
market.
The tepid free cash flow at its Latin American operations
has raised caution among investors, leading them to undervalue
the business, the brokerage said. The largest satellite TV
provider in the United States has a strong free cash flow from
its slower-growing U.S. business.
Analyst Jason Bazinet said the Latin American business is
being undervalued by about $13 a share. Ascribing a value of $47
per share for the company's domestic operations, Bazinet raised
his price target on the stock to $59 from $48.
DirecTV shares had closed at $48.20 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday. The analyst said he expects the company to take
advantage of the undervaluation through share buybacks.
Last month, the company said it added fewer U.S. subscribers
than anticipated in the fourth quarter, but added more than
expected in Latin America, as it pushed further into Brazil and
Mexico, its hottest growth markets.
In Latin America, the company added 590,000 subscribers in
the last quarter, which beat analysts' forecasts of 528,0000,
according to StreetAccount data. The company said demand in
Brazil was strong, as well as in Argentina and Venezuela.