* Latam churn to improve in future quarters-exec
* CEO does not rule out Dish merger
* DirecTV says would like NFL deal for "long haul"
By Liana B. Baker
Aug 1 Satellite TV provider DirecTV
missed earnings estimates and added fewer subscribers than
expected in Latin America, raising concerns the company's
biggest growth engine had slowed, which sent its shares lower.
Even though DirecTV is the largest U.S. satellite provider
with more than 20 million subscribers, investors tend to zero in
on the subscriber trends in Latin America, where the company has
until now enjoyed rapid growth by tapping into an expanding
middle class, particularly in Brazil. It also operates in
Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile and Ecuador.
In Latin America, DirecTV added just 165,000 subscribers,
while research firm StreetAccount was looking for 431,900.
Churn, or the rate of cancellations, soared 3.1 percent compared
with 1.8 percent a year earlier. It was in stark contrast to the
first quarter when DirecTV added nearly 583,000 subscribers
there.
"It is increasingly Latin America we need to worry about.
Growth in the subscriber base is unmistakably slowing," said
Moffett Research analyst Craig Moffett said.
Chief Executive Mike White blamed the performance on a
slowing economy in Brazil and increased competition.
DirecTV said in June that subscriber numbers for Sky Brasil,
one of its fastest growing units, had been overstated. The total
as of March 31 was overstated by about 200,000, while the total
as of Dec. 31 was overstated by 100,000, it said.
Bruce Churchill, the president of DirecTV's Latam business
assured investors on Thursday that he expects the churn rate in
the middle market of Brazil to improve as the company unveils
some new initiatives.
He added that DirecTV's longterm view on how much money it
can make in the region will not change.
OPEN TO DISH DEAL?
Analysts view a merger of DirecTV and its smaller rival Dish
as inevitable as programming costs escalate and the pay TV
industry matures. Dish Network has attempted to buy
DirecTV but U.S. regulators blocked the deal in 2002.
When asked about a Dish merger, White said "further industry
consolidation does make sense" but said that Dish's strategy is
different than DirecTV's while Dish's Chairman Charlie Ergen
focuses on the wireless business.
"It always takes two to dance," White said, adding that
Dish is "committed on other ideas and strategy, at least for the
moment...But you never say never and we'll be opportunistic when
the right moment arrives."
NFL TALKS CONTINUE
DirecTV, a longtime critic of escalating sports programming
costs, sounded upbeat on its chances to renew an expensive
contract with the National Football League when it expires in
2015.
The company pays a reported $1 billion a year to the NFL, in
a deal that allows subscribers to watch football games outside
of their local markets on game day. The exclusive package is an
important tool for DirecTV to attract new subscribers.
White, the CEO, said that DirecTV is having "constructive
discussions" with the NFL and said he is "optimistic that we're
great partners together and that DirecTV Sunday ticket will stay
with us for the long haul."
Analysts on average expected U.S. DirecTV to lose a net
69,500 U.S. subscribers in the quarter, according to research
firm StreetAccount, but the losses totaled 84,000.
Second-quarter profit was $660 million, or $1.18 per share,
down from $711 billion, or $1.09 share, a year earlier.
Analysts' average forecast was $1.33 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $7.7 billion, compared with an
average estimate of $7.75 billion.
DirecTV shares fell 2 percent to $60.