Aug 2 Satellite TV provider DirecTV's
profit and revenue rose in the second quarter but it lost more
subscribers in the United States than analysts had expected.
For the three months ended June 30, DirecTV lost 52,000
subscribers. Analysts on average had forecast a loss of 36,000,
according to StreetAccount data.
In Latin America, it added 645,000 new subscribers, which
beat analysts' estimates of 549,000 subscribers.
Net income rose to $711 million, or $1.09 per share, from
$701 million, or 91 cents a share, a year earlier. DirecTV's
revenue rose 9 percent to $7.2 billion. Analysts had projected
revenue of $7.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.