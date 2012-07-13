July 13 DirecTV Group, the largest U.S.
satellite TV provider, said it would add the Disney Junior
channel for younger children, even as the blackout of Viacom
Inc-owned channels including Nickelodeon and Nick Jr
continues for a third day.
The addition of the new channel from Walt Disney Co
had been in the works for a while, said a person familiar with
the matter, but was brought forward as it became clear the
Viacom dispute was set to run on.
"Given the unsurpassed quality of Disney Junior's
family-friendly programming, there's no reason to watch anything
else," said DirecTV spokesman Robert Mercer in an emailed
statement.
Twenty-five Viacom-owned channels -- including MTV, BET,
Comedy Central and Nickelodeon -- have been off air for
DirecTV's 20 million subscribers since midnight on Wednesday due
to a programming fee contract dispute.
Both companies said talks are ongoing.
Disney started rolling out the Disney Junior channel with
major distributors this year including Comcast Corp and Time
Warner Cable Inc as it goes after the lucrative market
segment for 2-to-7-year-olds, which has been dominated by the
Nickelodeon channels.
Disney said the new channel is now available in 55 million
U.S. households.