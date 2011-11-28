* New ETFs come amid scrutiny of leveraged ETFs

* At same time, firm ups leverage for 10 ETFs

* New ETFs play on insider sentiment, volatility

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 28 Direxion, the second biggest U.S. provider of leveraged and inverse ETFs, is expanding its non-leveraged ETF lineup to attract assets from long-term investors.

In December, the Boston-based ETF provider plans to start two new funds, its Direxion Large Cap Insider Sentiment Shares ETF and the Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares ETF.

The large cap ETF will be based on a Sabrient Systems weighted index consisting of 100 stocks within the S&P 500 Index, while the All Cap ETF will track another Sabrient weighted index and include 100 stocks in the S&P 1500 universe.

Both new ETFs will take long positions in stocks that insider executives are buying and take short positions on stocks that inside executives are selling, but both funds will primarily take long positions, said Andy O'Rourke, director of marketing at Direxion.

In January, Direxion will launch three more ETFs designed for buy-and-hold investors, he said. The Direxion S&P 1500 Volatility Response Shares ETF, the S&P 500 Volatility Response Shares ETF and the Direxion S&P 500 Volatility Response Shares each establish volatility targets.

When the funds' respective indexes exceed their respective volatility targets, the portfolios will increase their allocations to cash and move out of stocks. Conversely, when the volatility levels of the portfolios fall below the targets, the funds increase their exposure to equities.

Direxion's targeting of more buy-and-hold investors comes as the firm's core business, which is leveraged ETFs, is under increasing scrutiny by regulators and rivals.

Leveraged ETFs are designed to amplify short-term returns by using debt and derivatives, and are designed for short-term professional traders, rather than long-term investors.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into whether leveraged ETFs have caused some of the market volatility over the past few months. At congressional hearings on the topic in October, ETF giant BlackRock Inc called for regulators to adopt a new classification system that would ban leveraged ETFs from being called "exchange traded funds" because it causes investor confusion.

Direxion has $4.4 billion in leveraged ETF assets, making it the second largest U.S. provider after ProShares, which has $7.6 billion in leveraged ETF assets, according to Lipper.

But Direxion is not moving away from is core business of leveraged and inverse ETFs, O'Rourke said. In fact on Thursday, it is increasing the amount of leverage that 10 of its ETFs can take to seek daily investment results of 300 percent of the funds' target indices, up from 200 percent.

"We are very committed to the active audience and will roll out more leveraged ETFs in coming months," O'Rourke said. But leveraged and inverse ETFs only make up 1 percent of the entire ETF universe.

Direxion's planned ETFs should help the firm gain traction among buy-and-hold investors, said Scott Burns, president of ETF research at Morningstar Inc.

Particularly, any ETF that aims to help advisers deal with volatility has great potential in gaining assets," he said.

"When I am out talking to advisers, volatility is the second word out of their mouth, after income, in terms of what concerns them most," Burns said.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Walden Siew)