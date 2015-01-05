Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 5 Diriteks Dirilis :
* Says to raise capital to 14.3 million lira ($6.10 million) from 7.2 million lira
* Says no limitation for shareholders pre-emptive rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3454 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.