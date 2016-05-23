BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will acquire 6.6 percent stake (2.2 million shares) in a Xiamen-based biotech firm, for business diversification
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pyie46
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.