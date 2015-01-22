HONG KONG Jan 22 A S Watson & Co Ltd
(IPO-ASWN.HK), backed by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, has
agreed to buy all 50 outlets of the Netherlands' Dirx Drugstores
for an undisclosed sum, marking the second overseas purchase
this week for Asia's richest man.
Less than two days earlier, Li's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd agreed to buy Britain's Eversholt Rail
for an enterprise value of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.8 billion), as
part of his group's diversification drive into Europe.
A S Watson, the retail arm of Li's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
, said late on Wednesday it had agreed with the
management of health and beauty network Dirx to buy 50 stores
and open a further five.
The stores will continue to operate under the brands of
Kruidvat or Trekpleister, A S Watson said.
At present, Dirx is "too small a player to independently
expand" so the A S Watson deal would "move the business
forward", said Rick Groen, Director of Dirx Drugstores.
Last year, Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd bought
24.9 percent of A S Watson for $5.7 billion, in the Singapore
sovereign wealth fund's biggest single investment.
A S Watson is likely to list within the next two to three
years, Li said at the time of the Temasek deal..
Li has been restructuring and expanding abroad as his group
outgrows its home market. Earlier this month, the group said it
would restructure into two camps, with one focusing on property
and the other on telecommunications, retail and energy.
For a story on Li's dealmaker, click on.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)