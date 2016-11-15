BRIEF-OneREIT announces Q1 FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9 pct to 10.8 cents
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 South Africa's Dis-Chem Pharmacies IPO-DISPJ.J has raised 4.4 billion rand ($310 million) in a share placement ahead of its listing on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, valuing the chain at almost 16 billion rand, the firm said on Tuesday.
Founded by chief executive Ivan Saltzman and his wife Lynette, Dis-Chem has tapped an uncertain equity market as it looks to take on larger rival Clicks Group and retailers Shoprite and Pick n Pay, which also have pharmaceutical retail operations.
Dis-Chem, which will trade on the bourse from Nov. 18, said it had received 18.50 per share - the middle of the range of its offer - for a 27.5 percent stake in the business.
Dis-Chem said it will use the proceeds of the offer to repurchase shares from existing shareholders, for the repayment of the company's debt and general corporate purposes.
($1 = 14.1805 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by Louise Heavens)
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.