BARCELONA, Feb 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Weather and
climate extremes were a factor in more than 90 percent of
natural disasters in 2015, new figures from an international
disaster database show.
In the hottest year on record, with temperatures pushed up
by global warming and a strong El Niño weather phenomenon, 32
major droughts were recorded.
That was more than double the 10-year annual average from
2005 to 2014, according to the Belgium-based Centre for Research
on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED).
"The main message from this trends analysis is that reducing
greenhouse gases and adapting to climate change is vital for
countries seeking to reduce disaster risk now and in the
future," said Robert Glasser, head of the U.N. Office for
Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR).
Here are some facts and figures on natural disasters in
2015:
* The death toll from 346 major reported disasters last year
was 22,773, including 8,831 deaths caused by an earthquake in
Nepal in April. Overall, disaster deaths were considerably down
on the 10-year average of 76,424 deaths.
* The Nepal disaster confirmed that quakes are the most
deadly natural hazard category, highlighting the importance of
ensuring compliance with building codes, the UNISDR said.
* The top five most disaster-hit countries in 2015 were
China (26 disasters), the United States (22), India (19), the
Philippines (15) and Indonesia (11).
* Droughts affected 50.5 million people in 2015, well above
the 10-year average of 35.4 million. Many of the droughts have
continued into 2016, particularly in Africa, the UNISDR noted.
* Floods have traditionally affected the most people in any
given year, but were in second place in 2015, with 152 floods
affecting 27.5 million people and claiming 3,310 lives.
* The UNISDR said national disaster management agencies in
Asia have done well in reducing death tolls from storms through
early warnings and timely evacuations, especially in the
Philippines, China, Japan and Pacific small island states.
* 996 fatalities were recorded in a total of 90 storms last
year, compared to an annual average death toll of 17,778 from
2005 to 2014.
* Record global temperatures in 2015 contributed to a major
loss of life from heatwaves, including a total of 7,346 deaths,
mainly in France, India and Pakistan. Mortality from extreme
temperatures is underestimated and better evaluation of their
impact is needed, CRED said.
Sources: Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters
(EM-DAT database - www.emdat.be/database) and U.N. Office
for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR)
