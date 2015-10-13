BARCELONA, Oct 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Governments
of 110 nations have promised to beef up action to help people
forced to leave their homes and cross borders because of natural
disasters - and to take steps to prevent them having to flee in
the first place.
Ministers and other officials adopted a non-binding "agenda"
in Geneva on Tuesday to protect those displaced to other
countries by earthquakes, volcanoes and climate-linked hazards
such as floods, storms, droughts and rising seas.
Between 2008 and 2014, 184.4 million people were displaced
by disasters, an average of 26.4 million people each year, the
document noted, though there is no data to show how many people
moved across international borders.
"Forced displacement related to disasters, including the
adverse effects of climate change ... is a reality and among the
biggest humanitarian challenges facing states and the
international community in the 21st century," the agenda said.
Africa, Central and South America have seen the largest
number of incidences of cross-border disaster-displacement, the
document issued at the end of the meeting said.
Three years ago, the Swiss and Norwegian governments
launched a consultation process to find ways to support people
displaced to foreign countries by environmental crises, given
that the vast majority cannot claim refugee status and there was
little appetite for a new international law.
The Nansen Initiative's final global consultation in Geneva
this week ended with states committing to collect more data and
knowledge on those affected, make better use of humanitarian
protection measures such as temporary visas to help them, and
reduce the risk of displacement in their home countries.
Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee
Council, said that back in 2012, "there was a lot of denial and
scepticism that this was something to look at".
But now there is widespread recognition among governments
"that we have a huge, growing, neglected problem", he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation from Geneva.
Countries whose people are likely to be displaced by climate
impacts and other natural hazards - from Fiji to the Philippines
and Madagascar - appealed for support at the meeting, he added.
"They explained that they are desperate - a big portion of
their population is at risk, and they need help," he said.
Walter Kaelin, a human rights lawyer and envoy for the
Nansen Initiative, said effective ways to support disaster-hit
people who cross borders already exist but need to be harmonised
and used more systematically, particularly at a regional level.
"In a world where an international convention is not
feasible - and maybe even not adequate, taking into account the
huge differences from one region to another - the approach of
the Nansen Initiative is a toolbox, and there are many, many
tools," he said.
Egeland said governments could provide those arriving with
some form of legal status, and permits to stay and work.
States, U.N. agencies and civil society groups should
consult affected people, and where possible help them obtain new
housing and land in their own country so they can return home
"with dignity", he added.
CLIMATE DEAL CONCERNS
The Nansen protection agenda emphasises that much can be
done to avoid people having to leave home due to disasters -
from setting up early warning systems to strengthening
infrastructure and boosting incomes and food security.
But efforts to adapt to climate change must also accept that
some may have no choice but to move, it says.
That prospect is most acute for small island developing
states and countries with long low-lying coastlines that are at
risk from erosion, flooding, submergence and other effects of
rising seas, it adds.
Both Egeland and Kaelin expressed concern that the latest
version of a draft U.N. agreement on climate change, due to be
finalised in Paris in December, had removed any references to
tackling climate-related displacement or migration.
"It has to figure in the (Paris) outcome," said Kaelin.
States had already committed at earlier U.N. climate
conferences to work on the issue - whether under the umbrella of
adapting to climate change, or losses and damage caused by its
effects, he noted. Officials in Geneva this week agreed the
Paris deal should build on that, he added.
"This is ground zero for climate work - those people who
have lost everything... those are the ones we have to recognise
and help defend, compensate, make more resilient," said Egeland.
"I hope it will not drown in the big tug of war about
(greenhouse gas) emissions."
