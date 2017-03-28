ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54
billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175
billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on
Tuesday.
"The losses in 2016 – both economic and insured – were the
highest since 2012 and reversed the downtrend of the last four
years," the world's second-largest reinsurer said.
The group said natural catastrophes and man-made disasters
claimed 11,000 lives last year.
The figures showed an increase on initial estimates provided
by the group in mid-December, which placed financial losses
above $158 billion and insured losses at $49 billion at least.
In its annual natural catastrophe review released in early
January, Munich Re said insurers paid out around $50
billion for natural disaster claims last year.
