AYUTTHAYA, Thailand, March 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
N estled among hundreds of identical white and brown two-storey
homes crammed in this neighbourhood for factory workers is a
house with a trick - one not immediately apparent from its
green-painted drywall and grey shade panels.
Hidden under the house and its wraparound porch are steel
pontoons filled with Styrofoam. These can lift the structure
three metres off the ground if this area, two hours north of
Bangkok, floods as it did in 2011 when two-thirds of the country
was inundated, affecting a fifth of its 67 million people.
The 2.8 million baht ($86,000) amphibious house in Ban Sang
village is one way architects, developers and governments around
the world are brainstorming solutions as climate change brews
storms, floods and rising sea levels that threaten communities
in low-lying coastal cities.
"We can try to build walls to keep the water out, but that
might not be a sustainable permanent solution," said architect
Chuta Sinthuphan of Site-Specific Co. Ltd, the firm that
designed and built the house for Thailand's National Housing
Authority.
"It's better not to fight nature, but to work with nature,
and amphibious architecture is one answer," said Chuta, who is
organising the first international conference on amphibious
architecture in Bangkok in late August.
Asia is the region most affected by disasters, with 714,000
deaths from natural disasters between 2004 and 2013 - more than
triple the previous decade - and economic losses topping $560
billion, according to the United Nations.
Some 2.1 billion people live in the region's fast-growing
cities and towns, and many of these urban areas are located in
vulnerable low-lying coastal areas and river deltas, with the
poorest and most marginalised communities often waterlogged
year-round.
For Thailand, which endures annual floods during its monsoon
season, the worsening flood risks became clear in 2011 as
panicked Bangkok residents rushed to sandbag and build retaining
walls to keep their homes from flooding.
Vast parts of the capital - which is normally protected from
the seasonal floods - were hit, as were factories at enormous
industrial estates in nearby provinces such as Ayutthaya. Damage
and losses reached $50 billion, according to the World Bank.
And the situation is worsening. A 2013 World Bank-OECD study
forecast average global flood losses multiplying from $6 billion
per year in 2005 to $52 billion a year by 2050.
FLOATING HOUSE
In Thailand, as across the region, more and more
construction projects are returning to using traditional
structures to deal with floods, such as stilts and buildings on
barges or rafts.
Bangkok is now taking bids for the construction of a 300-bed
hospital for the elderly that will be built four metres above
the ground, supported by a structure set on flood-prone land
near shrimp and sea-salt farms in the city's southernmost
district on the Gulf of Thailand, said Supachai Tantikom, an
advisor to the governor.
For Thailand's National Housing Authority (NHA) - a state
enterprise that focuses on low-income housing - the 2011 floods
reshaped the agency's goals, and led to experiments in coping
with more extreme weather.
The amphibious house, built over a manmade hole that can be
flooded, was completed and tested in September 2013. The home
rose 85 cm (2.8 feet) as the large dugout space under the house
was filled with water.
In August, construction is set to begin on another
flood-resistant project - a 3 million baht ($93,000) floating
one-storey house on a lake near Bangkok's main international
airport.
"Right now we're testing this in order to understand the
parameters. Who knows? Maybe in the future there might be even
more flooding... and we would need to have permanent housing
like this," said Thepa Chansiri, director of the NHA's
department of research and development.
The 100 square metre (1,000 square foot) floating house will
be anchored to the lakeshore, complete with electricity and
flexible-pipe plumbing.
Like the amphibious house, the floating house is an
experiment for the NHA to understand what construction materials
work best and how fast such housing could be built in the event
of floods and displacement.
FLOATING CITIES?
The projects in Thailand are a throwback to an era when
Bangkok was known as the Venice of the East, with canals that
crisscrossed the city serving as key transportation routes. At
that time, most residents lived on water or land that was
regularly inundated.
"One of the best projects I've seen to cope with
climate-related disasters is Bangkok in 1850. The city was 90
percent on water - living on barges on water," said Koen
Olthuis, founder of Waterstudio, a Dutch architecture and urban
planning firm.
"There was no flood risk, there was no damage. The water
came, the houses moved up and down," he said by telephone from
the Netherlands.
Olthuis started Waterstudio in 2003 because he was
frustrated that the Dutch were building on land in a flood-prone
country surrounded by water, while people who lived in
houseboats on the water in Amsterdam "never had to worry about
flooding".
His firm now trains people from around the world in
techniques they can adapt for their countries. It balances
high-end projects in Dubai and the Maldives with work in slums
in countries such as Bangladesh, Uganda and Indonesia.
One common solution for vulnerable communities has been to
relocate them to higher ground outside urban areas - but many
people work in the city and do not want to move.
Olthuis says the solution is to expand cities onto the
water.
Waterstudio has designed a shipping container that floats on
a simple frame containing 15,000 plastic bottles. The structure
can be used as a school, bakery or Internet cafe.
Waterstudio's aim is to test these containers in Bangladesh
slums, giving communities flood-safe floating public structures
that would not take up land, interfere with municipal rules or
threaten landowners who don't want permanent new slums.
"Many cities worldwide have sold their land to developers...
and now when we go to them, we say, 'You don't have land
anymore, but you have water,'" Olthuis said. "If your community
is affected by water, the safest place to be is on the water."
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, editing by Laurie Goering)