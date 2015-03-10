ROME, March 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Investing in
insurance programmes for poor farmers today could save tens of
billions of dollars in coming decades as climate change upsets
growing patterns and makes harvests fail, U.N. officials said
ahead of next week's conference in Japan on disaster
preparedness.
An investment of $350,000 in disaster prevention for
farmers, including irrigation systems, crop insurance and
terraces saves an estimated $4 million in averted costs for
humanitarian relief when a drought or flood hits, said Richard
Choularton, chief of disaster risk reduction at the World Food
Programme (WFP).
Index insurance systems, where farmers receive a payout if
rainfall levels or the temperature pass a given threshold, have
been some of the most effective tools in helping communities
respond to floods, droughts or heatwaves, Choularton said.
"The poorest farmers are the ones who need access to
insurance most," Choularton told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Safety nets are needed to reduce and manage the risks from
disasters."
A U.N. report released ahead of the Third World Conference
on Disaster Risk Reduction set to take place in Sendai, Japan,
from March 14-18 found that disasters are expected to cost the
global community up to $300 billion in annual losses in the
coming decades.
Choularton believes that estimate is conservative.
The scale of the problem is making governments start to
appreciate the increased costs they can expect when natural
disasters strike.
The African Union, for example, has set up an insurance fund
to help member states when a drought hits, and individual
countries are also building their own programmes, Choularton
said.
On average, the farm sector bears 22 percent of the costs
caused by natural disasters, said Dominique Burgeon, director of
emergencies for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
"The number of disasters is increasing, becoming more
intense and more costly," Burgeon told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation. "Climate change is increasing the frequency and
intensity of extreme weather, especially floods, droughts and
heatwaves."
Around the world, 2.5 billion smallholder farmers depend on
agriculture to earn a living, he said, including hundreds of
millions who exist at subsistence levels at the best of times.
In the developed world, about 80 percent of agricultural
insurance is subsidized by the state, the WFP's Choularton said,
and governments in developing countries should work to expand
social safety nets for farmers to mitigate the worst effects of
disasters.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)