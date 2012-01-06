* Governments, businesses not prepared for worst-case
scenarios
* Key sectors severely affected after a week
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Jan 6 The global economy could
withstand widespread disruption from a natural disaster or
attack by militants for only a week as governments and
businesses are not sufficiently prepared to deal with unexpected
events, a report by a respected think-tank said.
Events such as the 2010 volcanic ash cloud, which grounded
flights in Europe, Japan's earthquake and tsunami and Thailand's
floods last year, have showed that key sectors and businesses
can be severely affected if disruption to production or
transport goes on for more than a week.
"One week seems to be the maximum tolerance of the
'just-in-time' global economy," said the report by Chatham
House, the London-based policy institute for international
affairs.
The current fragile state of the world's economy leaves it
particularly vulnerable to unforeseen shocks. Up to 30 percent
of developed countries' gross domestic product could be directly
threatened by crises, especially in the manufacturing and
tourism sectors, according to the think-tank.
It is estimated that the 2003 outbreak of severe acute
respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Asia cost businesses $60 billion,
or about 2 percent of east Asian GDP, the report said.
After the Japanese tsunami and nuclear crisis in March last
year, global industrial production declined by 1.1 percent the
following month, according to the World Bank.
The 2010 volcanic ash cloud cost the European Union 5-10
billion euros and pushed some airlines and travel companies to
the verge of bankruptcy.
"I would like to think we can learn from those experiences
and be more resilient for longer but it won't happen unless
governments and businesses are better prepared and put in place
different supply chains which can be relied on when disasters
strike," said Alyson Warhurst, chief executive of UK-based risk
analysis company Maplecroft.
'BE PREPARED'
Costs can escalate quickly when transport or major
production hubs are disrupted for more than a few days, which
can in turn threaten food and water supplies and energy and
communication networks, the report said.
In the event of prolonged disruption, some businesses would
be forced to cut investment and jobs or consider closing down,
leading to a permanent reduction in countries' growth.
In general, governments and businesses are under-prepared to
respond to high-impact, unpredictable events, with worst-case
scenarios rarely factored into their contingency plans.
"Contingency and business planning often assumes the return
of status quo ante post-crisis. But this approach will be
inadequate in a world of complex economic and social risks, when
there is no return to business-as-usual practices," said Bernice
Lee, the report's lead author.
"Industries - especially high-value manufacturing - may need
to re-consider their just-in-time business model in an
interdependent world," she added.
Climate change and water scarcity will only add to risks,
putting even more pressure on infrastructure and resources.
Experts have been warning governments over the past few
years that they are not properly prepared to deal with national
crises.
The UK government came under fire in 2007 for its lack of
preparation and response to severe floods, which cost the
economy 3.2 billion pounds.
The think-tank recommended various ways to improve responses
from governments and businesses to extreme events.
It particularly highlighted social media networks as a
useful "one-stop shop" for information in the event of a crisis.
In the London riots last year, social networks such as Twitter
proved invaluable for many people to track the rioters'
movements across the UK capital and take precautions.
The full report is available at www.chathamhouse.org