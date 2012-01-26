A poll of the world's 41 biggest aid organisations has shown they believe climate change and rapid urbanisation will play an ever-greater role in shaping humanitarian crises, which means aid agencies will need to invest more in disaster prevention and learn a trick or two from the private sector. The survey was conducted by AlertNet (www.trust.org/alertnet), a global humanitarian news service run by Thomson Reuters Foundation. Click on the stories below for full coverage of the poll. > How climate change, urbanisation are changing disaster aid > Business expertise tapped for smarter disaster aid > Emerging donors chip away at aid industry's status quo > Rape, corruption in camps blight lives of Somali displaced > New donors shake up humanitarian aid (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)