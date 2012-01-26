LONDON, Jan 26 (AlertNet) - Emerging powers are
gaining influence on the international humanitarian aid scene,
bringing new funds and perspectives.
Here are the top 10 new donors in terms of humanitarian aid
reported to the United Nations between 2006 and 2010, bearing in
mind that much of the aid from emerging donors is not reported.
SAUDI ARABIA
Humanitarian aid: $1.247 billion
In some years Saudi Arabia's reported contributions have
outstripped those of some Western donors.
In 2008, Saudi Arabia gave $500 million in cash to the World
Food Programme -- the largest contribution in the WFP's history.
The world's leading oil exporter uses humanitarian aid to
exercise its growing influence, contain regional crises and ease
domestic tensions with its large expatriate population, many
from poor disaster-prone countries.
Charitable giving is a key tenet of Islam, which has an
obligatory annual offering of 2.5 percent of a person's wealth.
The overheads of multilateral agencies are a major concern
for Saudi's faith-based charities. Religious rulings stipulate
that administrative costs should not exceed 18 percent.
Some Saudi officials have said U.N. agencies are expensive
and slow to distribute funds.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Humanitarian aid: $588.9 million
The oil-rich Gulf state is establishing itself as an
important humanitarian donor, giving large aid contributions and
shaping international policy discussions on humanitarian aid.
Most of its humanitarian aid goes to Arab and Islamic
countries, in line with its foreign policy. It also gives aid in
response to disasters affecting the home countries of its large
expatriate population.
KUWAIT
Humanitarian aid: $175.7 million
RUSSIA
Humanitarian aid: $137.6 million
Humanitarian aid has been an integral part of Russian
foreign policy since 1993.
TURKEY
Humanitarian aid: $97.9 million
Turkey has been warmly welcomed as a new player in the
multilateral humanitarian arena because of its clear commitment
to established humanitarian principles and coordination,
researchers say.
Its fast-growing economy straddles Europe and Asia.
CHINA
Humanitarian aid: $61.7 million
China's reported humanitarian aid is probably significantly
lower than the actual figure, partly because its reported figure
for aid to its impoverished neighbour North Korea is improbably
low.
The world's second-largest economy gives most of its
humanitarian aid bilaterally to governments and via national Red
Cross societies, although it has increasingly made contributions
to multilateral agencies since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.
China's search and rescue team is among the most advanced in
the world, and the country has experience in handling
large-scale disasters internally.
China refers to humanitarian principles as a basis for its
approach to giving aid.
Traditional donors often see Chinese humanitarian aid --
especially to African countries -- as part of its
often-criticised development policies, researchers say.
It is one of the largest recipients of the Global Fund.
INDIA
Humanitarian aid: $54.7 million
India has recently moved from being a major recipient to one
of the most important non-Western donors of humanitarian aid.
The government refused humanitarian aid in the aftermath of
the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and quickly provided aid to
neighbouring affected countries.
India says its main reasons for giving humanitarian aid are
to help countries in distress and to foster friendly relations.
Most of its aid goes to strategically important neighbours.
The South Asian giant has developed a sophisticated disaster
management system and helped countries in the region set up
similar systems.
India emphasises countries' sovereignty, giving most of its
aid directly to the affected country's government, and stressing
that it should not be linked to political objectives.
Indian officials have criticised international aid agencies,
saying they have too many expensive Western staff and don't use
funds efficiently.
It has channelled some aid multilaterally in recent years,
either when the recipient country asked for this -- as Pakistan
did after the 2010 floods -- or in conflict zones.
India is one of the Global Fund's largest recipients.
THAILAND
Humanitarian aid: $39.1 million
BRAZIL
Humanitarian aid: $34 million
Brazil has been a donor for decades but recently increased
its volume of humanitarian aid significantly, in parallel with
its emergence as a regional power in Latin America.
Most of its humanitarian aid has been given bilaterally. The
2010 Haiti earthquake was an exception.
Most of its aid goes to countries in Latin America, the
Economic Community of West African States region and
Portuguese-speaking African countries.
In 2010 Brazil joined the Good Humanitarian Donorship group.
QATAR
Humanitarian aid: $22 million
SOURCES: U.N. Financial Tracking Service, Overseas
Development Institute, Global Public Policy Institute, U.N.
Financial Tracking Service, Development Initiatives
