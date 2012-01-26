* Expert poll shows changing face of humanitarian aid
LONDON, Jan 26 (AlertNet) - Picture this: a terrible
drought forces you to abandon your meagre plot of farmland, so
you migrate to a city where the jobs are, only to end up living
in a slum regularly submerged by floods.
It's a scenario that's going to become more and more
familiar in coming years as climate change and rapid
urbanisation play an ever-greater role in shaping humanitarian
crises, according to an AlertNet poll of the world's biggest aid
organisations.
To adapt to the new reality, aid agencies will need to
invest more in disaster prevention and learn a trick or two from
the private sector about how to make more efficient use of
limited resources, the survey of 41 relief organisations shows.
"The rising trend in the number of disasters over the past
five years shows no sign of slowing down," said Gareth Owen,
humanitarian director at Save the Children UK.
"Year on year, we are responding more frequently and on a
larger scale to increasing numbers of disasters."
Asked to rank the factors most likely to intensify
humanitarian needs, 28 of 41 aid agencies put the risk of more
frequent and destructive climate-related floods, droughts and
storms at the top.
This was followed by mass displacement due to climate change
and environmental damage, urbanisation, high and volatile food
prices, and the expectation of more failing states.
With needs expected to grow and national budgets squeezed by
the global financial crisis, some rich donor states are pressing
the charities they fund to boost value for money in relief
efforts.
One way to do that is to slash the overheads, bureaucracy
and transaction costs of U.N. agencies that often lead aid
operations, many of those polled said.
Other suggestions included investing in disaster-prone
communities to make them more resilient and adopting the
bottom-line approach of big business.
"We need to increase competition and create an aid 'market',
where donors don't need a budget breakdown but rather a set of
outcomes they will pay for based on how many are achieved," said
Francesco Paganini, director of disaster response for World
Relief.
Another U.S.-based agency echoed the need for a hard-nosed,
performance-based approach.
"If our industry could find a way to create a compensation
system that provides personal financial reward for results -- as
is found in for-profit businesses -- it could radically alter
the approach to delivering value to beneficiaries," said one
programme manager, who declined to be identified.
The survey by AlertNet (www.trust.org/alertnet), a global
humanitarian news service run by Thomson Reuters Foundation,
targeted the world's biggest aid groups by spending and
operational scope, excluding U.N. agencies.
The agencies included Oxfam, Save the Children, CARE, Danish
Refugee Council, Medecins Sans Frontieres, Muslim Aid and World
Vision, as well as the global Red Cross movement.
AlertNet asked experts to assess the future of humanitarian
need, the challenges of delivering relief, spending and funding
trends, and value for money in the international aid system.
IT HAS TO BE SEXY
More than half the agencies said focusing more on disaster
risk reduction (DRR) -- everything from building more durable
houses and schools in safer places to teaching children to swim
-- would help the sector cope better in the long run.
Experts have long argued that it makes more economic sense
to pour money into helping local governments and communities
minimise their exposure to disasters than mopping up afterwards.
In its 2009 yearly "World Disasters Report", the
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
(IFRC) said $1 spent on prevention saves $4 on emergency
response.
But rallying donor interest is hard, some aid groups said.
"Funding for disaster risk reduction and disaster
preparedness is not very 'sexy' for donors -- global, domestic
and private," said Jouni Hemberg, director of international
cooperation for FinnChurchAid.
For many donors, installing a city drainage system or
devising a programme to help coastal villagers cope with rising
sea levels just doesn't sound as appealing as distributing food
rations to 100,000 earthquake survivors or vaccinating 20,000
children in a refugee camp.
Lack of donor interest in risk reduction was reflected in
the poll. Of the 23 agencies that disclosed what proportion of
their annual spending goes to this activity, 16 said it was 10
percent or less.
However, 25 of the 41 said they planned to increase this
kind of spending or would like to if the money could be found.
WHERE IS THE MONEY?
In 2010, governments gave $12.4 billion in humanitarian aid,
almost three times as much as private contributions, which
amounted to $4.3 billion, according to estimates from Global
Humanitarian Assistance, a British-based aid monitoring group.
But 22 agencies forecast a drop in government funding for
humanitarian aid over the next five years.
Of those, 10 expected private contributions would also
decrease while 12 thought donations from individuals and
companies would make up the shortfall.
The remaining 19 agencies predicted that governments would
still provide the bulk of humanitarian funding as they do today.
Asked about the main challenges to effective delivery of
aid, many agencies cited the exploitation of aid for political
ends, increasingly complex disasters, squeezed government
budgets and violence against aid workers.
Tackling these problems means raising public awareness about
delivering aid according to the key humanitarian principles of
neutrality and impartiality, and giving local communities more
say in managing aid, some experts said.
Others argued the sector should rely less on government
donors, and seek longer-term, more flexible funding.
But according to IFRC's Matthias Schmale, the best way to
increase value for money was simple: "Provide more credible
leadership through less marketing and spinning, and ensure
actions match words."
