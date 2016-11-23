JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Discount Investment Corp said it will post an 887 million shekel ($230 million) profit at the end of the year and an increased shareholder's equity of about 1.1 billion shekels after completing the sale of Adama.

* Discount Investment on Wednesday said it had completed the sale of its 40 percent stake in crop protection maker Adama to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), which already held 60 percent.

* The company said it received upon completion of the deal $230 million in cash.

* Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, the controlling shareholder in Discount Investment's parent company IDB Development Corp, said: "There is no doubt that IDB the day after the Adama deal is stronger."

* ($1 = 3.8556 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)