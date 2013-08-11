JERUSALEM Aug 11 Israel's Discount Investment Corp is to take over sister company Koor Industries in a long-mooted move by their indebted parent IDB Holding Corp to simplify the conglomerate's structure, the companies announced on Sunday.

Under the agreed deal Discount said it could acquire the rest of Koor's shares it does not already own at 70.49 shekels per share, valuing the company at 3.345 billion shekels ($947 million). Koor's assets include a $966 million stake in Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

IDB said last year it was looking at such a merger as it seeks to cut costs and tackle debts.

Koor's shares were up 7 percent at 65.80 shekels in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Discount's shares were 5.4 percent higher at 20.15 shekels, while shares in IDB Holding were up 7.2 percent at 5.70 shekels.

Discount said although the merger is based on a value for Koor of 3.03 billion shekels ($858 million) as at June 30, the final amount would be adjusted depending on the value of Koor's stake in Credit Suisse when the merger is completed. The closing is expected in September.

Discount pointed out that as of Aug. 7 Koor's total value was 3.345 billion shekels, or 70.49 shekels per share.

Brurit Fine, an analyst at the Clal Finance brokerage, expects Koor's price to reach the offer price by the closing of the merger.

Koor has recently trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse to 31.06 million shares, a 1.95 percent stake which was worth 890 million Swiss francs ($966 million) on Friday, according to Reuters data.

In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Koor said it intends to sell an unspecified amount of shares in Credit Suisse, which is its largest holding, given a recovery in the share price. The sales could be outside the market, it said.

Discount already holds 67 percent of Koor, while its immediate parent IDB Development owns 13.4 percent, leaving public shareholders holding 16.4 percent.

In addition to a stake in Credit Suisse, Koor owns 40 percent of MA Industries, the world's biggest maker of generic crop protection products, with China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) owning 60 percent.

IDB Development, which is 100 percent owned by IDB Holding, owns 73.9 percent of Discount, whose subsidiaries include Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, Cellcom , the country's biggest mobile phone operator and real estate developer Property and Building.

Many of these companies have been hard hit by a combination of slowing economic growth and increased competition.

As a result, IDB has been battling bondholders who are seeking to oust Chairman Nochi Dankner and take control of a combined IDB Development and IDB Holding.

IDB Holding owes 2 billion shekels while IDB Development owes 5.8 billion shekels. The companies have proposed a debt restructuring but bondholders have so far rejected all offers. The matter is now in a Tel Aviv court. ($1=3.5338 Israeli shekels) ($1=0.9216 Swiss francs) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)