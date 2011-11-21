JERUSALEM Nov 21 Discount Investment Corp , a subsidiary of Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding , said on Monday it had ended talks to sell its controlling stake in retailer Super-Sol.

Discount, which owns 46 percent of Israel's largest supermarket chain and has 50.02 percent of the voting rights -- last month signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to sell its stake to a group of foreign and Israeli investors for 2.4 billion shekels ($645 million).

The buyers are British real estate investor Leo Noe and Isralom, a company owned by Canadian-American Matthew Bronfman and his partner Shalom Fisher.

IDB has come under pressure to divest assets as part of tighter regulations against large conglomerates.

Israeli media reported the buyers had wanted a lower price, while Discount had sought to pay Super-Sol workers a large bonus.

In addition, Bronfman owns a key stake in Israel Discount Bank, Israel's third-largest bank. New legislation calls for a separation in financial and non-financial holdings. ($1 = 3.720 Shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)